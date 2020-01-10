Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:16PM PST until January 11 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains

through the weekend…

.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to

heavy snow over the mountains through the weekend. Significant

accumulations over the Cascades and Blues.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches

with heaviest accumulations closer to the Cascade east slopes.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.