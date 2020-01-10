Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:52AM PST until January 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. For the Winter Storm Warning, total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory

area, total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County. For the Winter Storm Warning, this includes Highway 97

and the cities of Chemult and Crescent. For the Winter Weather

Advisory area, this includes portions of Highway 140 and the

cities of Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. A combination of heavy snow and strong winds

may cause near blizzard conditions at times in the warning

area.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property.