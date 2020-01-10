Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:56AM PST until January 11 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy snow Friday morning through Monday morning…

.A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest this

morning, with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over

the mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early

next week.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches

with heaviest accumulation south of Redmond.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.