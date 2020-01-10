Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:56AM PST until January 11 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to Heavy snow Friday morning through Monday morning…
.A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest this
morning, with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over
the mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early
next week.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches
with heaviest accumulation south of Redmond.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.