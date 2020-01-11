Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 11:18AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the weekend…

.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to

heavy snow over the mountains through this weekend. Significant

accumulations expected for the Cascades and Blue Mountains.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional accumulations of 15 to

30 inches for the crest and 7 to 14 inches for the east slopes.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a prolonged period of snow

for the Cascade Mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.