Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 2:07PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…
.Numerous cold, wet weather systems will continue to push through
the area over the next several days. Colder air is expected to
arrive with each sequential wave, thus snow levels will steadily
lower through the weekend. Many winter weather headlines have been
extended out though Monday, or have been expanded to cover more
area. Winter weather will continue into the middle of next week.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 12 to 16 inches in the warning area, and 8 to
12 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the
cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory
area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and
far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140
and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.