Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 2:13PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.Another low pressure system moving into Washington on Sunday
will continue to bring heavy snow at times to the Cascades.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations Saturday night
and Sunday from 1 to 2 feet. Areas of blowing and drifting
snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2000 feet Saturday night,
rising to 3000 feet Sunday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.