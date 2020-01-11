Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 3:45AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains
through the weekend…
.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to
heavy snow over the mountains through the weekend. Significant
accumulations over the Cascades and Blue Mountains.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, mainly along exposed
ridgetops.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a prolonged period of snow
for the Cascade Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.