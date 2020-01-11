Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 4:00AM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND

OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of low pressure systems through Sunday will bring heavy

snow at times to the Cascades. The period of heaviest snow will

late Saturday night through Sunday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels 3000 feet Friday night,

lowering to 2000 to 2500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.