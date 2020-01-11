Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 8:31PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations Saturday night
and Sunday of 1 to 2 feet. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect
near white-out conditions at times, making if difficult to see
other vehicles and snowplows.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2000 feet Saturday night,
rising to near 3000 feet Sunday. An avalanche warning also is in
effect for the backcountry areas in and around Mount Hood.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.