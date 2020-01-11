Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 8:31PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations Saturday night

and Sunday of 1 to 2 feet. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect

near white-out conditions at times, making if difficult to see

other vehicles and snowplows.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2000 feet Saturday night,

rising to near 3000 feet Sunday. An avalanche warning also is in

effect for the backcountry areas in and around Mount Hood.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.