Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 11:18AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the weekend…

.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to

heavy snow over the mountains through this weekend. Significant

accumulations expected for the Cascades and Blue Mountains.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.