Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 11:18AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the weekend…
.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to
heavy snow over the mountains through this weekend. Significant
accumulations expected for the Cascades and Blue Mountains.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
