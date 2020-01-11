Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:13PM PST until January 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.Another low pressure system moving into Washington on Sunday
will continue to bring heavy snow at times to the Cascades.
* WHAT…Snow. New snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills above 2000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2000 feet Saturday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments