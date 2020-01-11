Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 6:26AM PST until January 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the warning area, and 5 to

10 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph

over exposed terrain.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory

area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and

far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140

and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.