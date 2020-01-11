Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 6:26AM PST until January 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the warning area, and 5 to
10 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the
cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory
area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and
far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140
and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.