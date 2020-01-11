Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 8:31PM PST until January 12 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. New snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills above 2000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect low visibility

at times, making if difficult to see other vehicles and

snowplows.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2000 feet, rising to 3000 feet

on Sunday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.