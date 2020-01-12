Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 10:04PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow showers will continues mainly along the Cascade crest and

over the eastern mountains of Oregon through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.