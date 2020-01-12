Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 1:29PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches along the east slopes and 7 to 12 inches for the Cascade
crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.