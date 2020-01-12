Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 1:58PM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 10 to 13 inches in the warning area, and 5 to
7 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the
cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory
area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and
far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140
and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.