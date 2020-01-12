Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 4:07AM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…

.Numerous cold, wet weather systems will continue to push through

the area over the next several days. Colder air is expected to

arrive with each sequential wave, thus snow levels will steadily

lower through the weekend. Many winter weather headlines have

been extended out though Tuesday, or have been expanded to cover

more area. Winter weather will continue into the middle of next

week.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 12 to 16 inches in the warning area, and 8 to

12 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph over exposed terrain.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory

area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and

far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140

and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.