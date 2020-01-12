Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 6:41AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the Monday morning…
.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to
heavy snow over the mountains through Monday morning. Significant
accumulations are expected for the Cascades and Blue Mountains.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14
inches along the east slopes with greater totals impacting the
Cascade passes.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a prolonged period of snow
for the Cascade Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.