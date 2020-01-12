Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 13, 2020 7:10 am
Published 10:04 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 10:04PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Snow showers will continues mainly along the Cascade crest and
over the eastern mountains of Oregon through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles