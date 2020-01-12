Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:29PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in

the John Day Valley and 2 to 4 inches over the Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.