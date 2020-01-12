Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:46PM PST until January 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. New snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect near white-

out conditions at times, making if difficult to see other

vehicles.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.