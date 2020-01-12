Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 5:21PM PST until January 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. New snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Areas
of drifting snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level around 1000 feet. However,
heavier showers will bring a mix of rain and snow down to the
lowest elevations, but little if any accumulations expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
