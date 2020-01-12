Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 5:21PM PST until January 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. New snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Areas

of drifting snow.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level around 1000 feet. However,

heavier showers will bring a mix of rain and snow down to the

lowest elevations, but little if any accumulations expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.