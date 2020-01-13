Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 1:55PM PST by NWS Medford OR
At 154 PM PST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from Toketee Falls to 9 miles northwest of Klamath Marsh.
Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Locations impacted include…
Highway 138 Diamond Lake Summit, Walt Haring Snow Park, Chemult,
Toketee Falls, Crescent, Diamond Lake, Crescent Lake, and Gilchrist.
This includes the following highways…
US 97 in Oregon between mile markers 175 and 219.
Highway 230 in Oregon between mile markers 21 and 23.
Highway 138 in Oregon between mile markers 46 and 100.
Highway 58 in Oregon between mile markers 63 and 86.
Visibilities will drop quickly to near zero in this area of heavy
snow.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and slick roads are likely
to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall
passes your location.
Comments