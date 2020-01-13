Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 12:25PM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Another storm system will swing through the region and bring

multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington

this through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches…heavier amounts near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.