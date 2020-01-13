Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 1:32PM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…

.Two more systems will impact the region through Tuesday.

Significant snow accumulations are occurring above 2000 feet

today and snow levels will rise briefly this evening. Snow levels

will fall to near the valley floors tonight. Snow will continue

to accumulate through Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday

evening. More snow is likely to impact the Mt Shasta region and

Klamath Mountains late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the warning area, and 4 to 8

inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph

over higher exposed terrain.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory

area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and

far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140

and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.