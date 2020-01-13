Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:38AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over
the eastern mountains of Oregon this morning. Another system will
swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across
Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 25
inches or more. Highest amounts along the crest. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. Blowing snow possible.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.