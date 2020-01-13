Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:38AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over

the eastern mountains of Oregon this morning. Another system will

swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across

Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 25

inches or more. Highest amounts along the crest. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph. Blowing snow possible.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.