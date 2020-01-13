Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 4:30AM PST until January 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14

inches south of Silver Falls, with 3 to 8 inches north of Silver

Falls.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will make travel very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations will be above

1500 feet elevation, south of Silver Falls State Park.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow

are forecast that will make travel dangerous. If you must travel,

carry chains, and keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.