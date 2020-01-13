Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 9:57AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Another storm system will swing through the region and bring
multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this
afternoon through tomorrow.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 25
inches. Highest amounts along the Cascade Crest. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. Blowing snow possible.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.