Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 9:57AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Another storm system will swing through the region and bring

multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this

afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 25

inches. Highest amounts along the Cascade Crest. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph. Blowing snow possible.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.