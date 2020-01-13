Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:13AM PST until January 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect near white-
out conditions at times, making if difficult to see other
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow generally above 1000
feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.