Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:13AM PST until January 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect near white-

out conditions at times, making if difficult to see other

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow generally above 1000

feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.