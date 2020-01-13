Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:25PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Another storm system will swing through the region and bring
multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington
this through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Snow may be mixed with rain for a while until early this
evening.
* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north
central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.