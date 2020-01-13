Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:25PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Another storm system will swing through the region and bring

multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington

this through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Snow may be mixed with rain for a while until early this

evening.

* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.