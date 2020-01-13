Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:32PM PST until January 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…
.Two more systems will impact the region through Tuesday.
Significant snow accumulations are occurring above 2000 feet
today and snow levels will rise briefly this evening. Snow levels
will fall to near the valley floors tonight. Snow will continue
to accumulate through Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday
evening. More snow is likely to impact the Mt Shasta region and
Klamath Mountains late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the warning area, and 4 to 8
inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
over higher exposed terrain.
* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the
cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory
area includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and
far western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140
and 31, and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.