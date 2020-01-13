Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:38AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over

the eastern mountains of Oregon this morning. Another system will

swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across

Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches or

more. Highest in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. Patchy blowing snow possible.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.