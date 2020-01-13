Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:38AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over
the eastern mountains of Oregon this morning. Another system will
swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across
Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north
central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon today to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
