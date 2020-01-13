Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:38AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over

the eastern mountains of Oregon this morning. Another system will

swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across

Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From noon today to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.