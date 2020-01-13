Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 3:31PM PST until January 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level around 1000 feet in the north

and 1500 feet in the south.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.