Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 3:31PM PST until January 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level around 1000 feet in the north
and 1500 feet in the south.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
