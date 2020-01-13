Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 9:57AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Another storm system will swing through the region and bring

multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this

afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Patchy blowing snow possible.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.