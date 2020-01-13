Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 9:57AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Another storm system will swing through the region and bring
multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this
afternoon through tomorrow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north
central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.