Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 9:57AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Another storm system will swing through the region and bring

multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this

afternoon through tomorrow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.