High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 2:00PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 25 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County. The strongest winds
will be in the Summer Lake area and Highway OR 31 between
Paisley and Silver Lake.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
