Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:00PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County. The strongest winds

will be in the Summer Lake area and Highway OR 31 between

Paisley and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.