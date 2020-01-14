Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 10:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…

.Snow showers will continue through this morning across southern

Oregon and northern California, including some light

accumulations on the West Side valley floors. Snow will continue

to accumulate through Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday

evening. More snow is likely to impact the Mt Shasta region and

Klamath Mountains late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.