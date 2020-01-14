Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 12:53PM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow showers continue this afternoon. Some of the showers could

bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading to low

visibility at times and creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow

should end this evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 or

more inches. Highest along the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.