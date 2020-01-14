Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 2:00PM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…EXTENDED PERIOD OF WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES…

.Snow showers will taper off this evening. However, another round

of heavy snow will develop Wednesday afternoon through Thursday

afternoon. The heaviest snow will occur in the Mount Shasta area

and Klamath Mountains, but the Cascades and Siskiyous will also

get significant snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway US 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.