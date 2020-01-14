Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 3:13AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Steadier snow is winding down. Another disturbance swinging

through the region today will bring snow showers. Some of the

showers could bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading

to low visibility at times and creating hazardous travel

conditions. Snow should end this evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 or

more inches. Highest along the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.