Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 3:13AM PST until January 14 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Steadier snow is winding down. Another disturbance swinging
through the region today will bring snow showers. Some of the
showers could bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading
to low visibility at times and creating hazardous travel
conditions. Snow should end this evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 or
more inches. Highest along the crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.