Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 12:53PM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Snow showers continue this afternoon. Some of the showers could

bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading to low

visibility at times and creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow

should end this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.