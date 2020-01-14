Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 12:53PM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Snow showers continue this afternoon. Some of the showers could
bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading to low
visibility at times and creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow
should end this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments