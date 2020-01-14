Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:13AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Steadier snow is winding down. Another disturbance swinging
through the region today will bring snow showers. Some of the
showers could bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading
to low visibility at times and creating hazardous travel
conditions. Snow should end this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.