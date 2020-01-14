Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:13AM PST until January 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Steadier snow is winding down. Another disturbance swinging

through the region today will bring snow showers. Some of the

showers could bring brief moderate snow and gusty winds, leading

to low visibility at times and creating hazardous travel

conditions. Snow should end this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.