Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:44PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE

WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY…

.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast will

spread moisture inland beginning Wednesday, with another round of

widespread precipitation expected across much of southwest

Washington and northwest Oregon. Relatively low snow levels are

expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting the

Oregon Coastal ranges, and the Cascades beginning Wednesday, and

persisting through much of Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel could

be very difficult over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet on Wednesday,

gradually rising to above 2000 feet by midday Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while driving. Allow extra time to reach

your destination and allow for extra following distance from the

vehicle in front of you. Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle

in case of an emergency. Anyone with back country plans should be

prepared for moderate to heavy snow, strong winds, and cold

temperatures.

