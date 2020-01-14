Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:44PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE
WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY…
.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast will
spread moisture inland beginning Wednesday, with another round of
widespread precipitation expected across much of southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon. Relatively low snow levels are
expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting the
Oregon Coastal ranges, and the Cascades beginning Wednesday, and
persisting through much of Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel could
be very difficult over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet on Wednesday,
gradually rising to above 2000 feet by midday Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while driving. Allow extra time to reach
your destination and allow for extra following distance from the
vehicle in front of you. Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle
in case of an emergency. Anyone with back country plans should be
prepared for moderate to heavy snow, strong winds, and cold
temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
