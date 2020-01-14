Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:07PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE
WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY…
.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast
will spread moisture inland beginning Wednesday. Relatively low
snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations
affecting the Oregon Coastal ranges, the central Columbia River
Gorge and the Cascades beginning Wednesday, and persisting
through much of Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet Wednesday
morning will gradually rise to 2000 to 2500 ft Wednesday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.