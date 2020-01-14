Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:07PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE

WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY…

.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast

will spread moisture inland beginning Wednesday. Relatively low

snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations

affecting the Oregon Coastal ranges, the central Columbia River

Gorge and the Cascades beginning Wednesday, and persisting

through much of Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet Wednesday

morning will gradually rise to 2000 to 2500 ft Wednesday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.