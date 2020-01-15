Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:52PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 25
to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind
Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of eastern Klamath County and Southern Lake
County as well as for the Warner Mountains in Modoc County.
The Strongest winds will be near Highway 31 between Summer
Lake and Paisley.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.