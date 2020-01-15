Skip to Content
today at 11:08 pm
Published 1:00 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 1:00PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Northern
Klamath County. This includes Highway US 97, OR 140, and OR 39.
north of Chiloquin to Chemult. The heaviest snow on a highway
will occur near Chemult.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact morning or evening travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

