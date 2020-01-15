Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 1:44PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE

WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES INTO THURSDAY…

.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast

will spread moisture inland today. A cold front will slowly move

across the inland areas this evening and tonight. Relatively low

snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations

affecting much of Southwest Washington, the Columbia River Gorge,

and the hills above 1000 to 1500 feet around Northwest Oregon

through early Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet today, gradually

rising to above 1500 feet by midday Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.