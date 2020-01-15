Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 1:44PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE
WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES INTO THURSDAY…
.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast
will spread moisture inland today. A cold front will slowly move
across the inland areas this evening and tonight. Relatively low
snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations
affecting much of Southwest Washington, the Columbia River Gorge,
and the hills above 1000 to 1500 feet around Northwest Oregon
through early Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet today, gradually
rising to above 1500 feet by midday Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.