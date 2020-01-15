Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:49AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Northern
Klamath County. This includes Highway 97 north of Chiloquin to
Chemult.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact morning or evening travel.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
