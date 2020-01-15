Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:49AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Northern

Klamath County. This includes Highway 97 north of Chiloquin to

Chemult.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact morning or evening travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.